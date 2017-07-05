PROGRES NIEDERKORN'S hopes of an upset ahead of their Europa League clash with Rangers were slim, judging by comments made in the match programme.
The Gers recorded a 1-0 first leg win at Ibrox, leading the minnows to say that it was 'virtually certain Rangers also play the second qualifying round' in their write-up ahead of the game.
But a shock 2-0 victory for the hosts on Tuesday saw Pedro Caixinha's side fall at the first hurdle of their European campaign and gave Progres their first ever win in European competition after 14 attempts.
Pictures were taken of a page from the programme before the game in which it says: "Today we play our 14th European game and we should be honest, Rangers F.C is just too strong. But we will do everything to make it a great football party too."
