Police investigating the Grenfell Tower disaster say they have made “87 recoveries” but stressed “the catastrophic damage” inside means “that is not 87 people”.

Most survivors displaced from Grenfell Tower and Walk are still living in hotels three weeks after the deadly blaze as the Government attempts to find them suitable accommodation.

Fourteen households hoping to be moved out of emergency accommodation have accepted offers for more permanent living arrangements, Grenfell Response Team (GRT) said.

It also emerged that a specialist taskforce will be sent in to Kensington and Chelsea Council to take over the running of key services, following heavy criticism of its response to the disaster.

Commander Stuart Cundy, who is overseeing the Metropolitan Police response to the fire said: “On Monday, we forensically recovered the last of the visible human remains from Grenfell Tower and transferred them to Westminster Mortuary.

“In total we have made 87 recoveries, but I must stress that the catastrophic damage inside Grenfell Tower means that is not 87 people. Until formal identification has been completed to the Coroner’s satisfaction I cannot say how many people have now been recovered.”

Families of victims of the Grenfell Tower fire arrive at Kensington Olympia in west London to attend a meeting (Rick Findler/PA)

Some 21 bodies have been formally identified by the coroner and their families informed, Mr Cundy said.

He added: “Work continues using all available techniques, supported by experts and specialists, to identify all those whose remains we have recovered.”

A search by hand has started and will involve investigators “meticulously” sifting through about 15.5 tonnes of debris on each floor, he said.

On Tuesday evening, families of those who died in the fire and those who are missing and presumed dead met Mr Cundy and the senior coroner, Dr Fiona Wilcox. Relatives heard at the private meeting that their loved ones may not be identified until the end of the year.