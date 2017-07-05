THE Scottish Professional Football League has said it will take time to consider the implications of Tuesday's Supreme Court ruling in the Rangers 'big tax case'.
Lord Hodge announced that five Supreme Court judges had unanimously dismissed an appeal by the liquidators of RFC2012, the company formerly known as Rangers Football Club before its financial collapse in 2012.
About £50 million was paid to dozens of Rangers players and staff through an EBT scheme administered by the Murray Group, then majority shareholder of the Glasgow club, from 2001 to 2009.
The club contended these should be classified as loans but HMRC insisted they were taxable earnings.
The SPFL released a short statement following the announcement.
It read: "The Board of the SPFL notes today's judgement of the Supreme Court.
"We will now take time to examine the judgement in detail and to consider any implications for the SPFL."
