A European manhunt has been launched for a family of Polish slave masters who lived in luxury while forcing seven men to live in squalor.



Dariusz Parczewski, 48, his wife Bozena, 47, and their son Krystian, 29, fled the country shortly before their trial for forced labour and fraud.



They were tried in their absence and convicted by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court.



Picture credit: SWNS. Dariusz Parczewski, his wife Bozena Parczewski and their son Krystian Parczewski (bottom right).



The court heard the family forced seven Polish men to live in two filthy caravans and wash in an unheated garage while they enjoyed the comfort of a house yards away.



The trio took control of the men's identity documents and bank details and used them to fraudulently claim benefits between 2010 and 2014.



They also forced one man to work in a Sports Direct warehouse, but was only given a small amount of cash to live on while his wages were confiscated.



Nottinghamshire Police has released footage of the inside of a home owned by Bozena in Tiverton Close, Aspley, Notts.





Footage shows the front garden adorned with miniature statues just yards away from two dilapidated caravans where the seven slaves lived in squalid conditions.



The inside of the detached property was decked out with the latest appliances and matching kitchenware.



In one of the bedrooms, decked out with two lavish floral displays, the word 'Versace' was stencilled in large writing above the bed.



In another bedroom, the walls are adorned with gaudy leopard print wallpaper, while the mantelpiece is crammed with silver ornaments, beneath a huge flat screen TV.



During the trial, the jury were told one of the victims was a Polish man who was brought to the UK with the promise of work paying £260 weekly and accommodation.



The man was sent to work at Sports Direct and the wages were paid into a bank account set up by the trio.



He was never given his bank card while his name was used in a benefit fraud.



Prosecutor John Hallissey said: "When he arrived, the scenario was rather different. He was put up in squalid conditions in a caravan.



"There were two caravans in a garden and these were shared by seven men.





"They had one toilet and had to wash in a garage where there was no heating.



"The prosecution say all of those defendants were involved in frauds at a grand scale."



Bozena was found guilty of three counts of benefit frauds and one of making a man undertake forced labour.



Dariusz was found guilty of forced labour between February 2013 and March 2014 as well as three charges of benefit fraud.



Krystian was convicted of two charges of fraud.



The court heard that days before the trial, Krystian fled by ferry to Northern Ireland while his parents are believed to have escaped to Poland.



Judge James Sampson adjourned the case until August 1 while the Crown Prosecution Service executes an international arrest warrant.





Detective Inspector Gareth Harding, who led the investigation, said: "This was an extremely complicated investigation that required some painstaking work to untangle the web of deceit in relation to the benefit claims.



"All these links led back to the family. These defendants exploited individuals and the benefit system at a time when the country was suffering from the financial crisis and subsequent austerity.



"They made substantial financial gains from the labour of others and the abuse of the benefits system."