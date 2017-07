A European manhunt has been launched for a family of Polish slave masters who lived in luxury while forcing seven men to live in squalor.



Dariusz Parczewski, 48, his wife Bozena, 47, and their son Krystian, 29, fled the country shortly before their trial for forced labour and fraud.



They were tried in their absence and convicted by a jury at Nottingham Crown Court.



Picture credit: SWNS. Dariusz Parczewski, his wife Bozena Parczewski and their son Krystian Parczewski (bottom right).



The court heard the family forced seven Polish men to live in two filthy caravans and wash in an unheated garage while they enjoyed the comfort of a house yards away.



The trio took control of the men's identity documents and bank details and used them to fraudulently claim benefits between 2010 and 2014.



They also forced one man to work in a Sports Direct warehouse, but was only given a small amount of cash to live on while his wages were confiscated.



Nottinghamshire Police has released footage of the inside of a home owned by Bozena in Tiverton Close, Aspley, Notts.

Loading article content