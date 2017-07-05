The chair of Scotland's arts funding body, Creative Scotland, is stepping down from his post.

Richard Findlay is to leave his role this week, due to ill health.

A statement from Creative Scotland said: "It is with sadness and regret that we announce that our Chair, Richard Findlay CBE, will be stepping down this week owing to ill-health.

"The Scottish Government is in the process of putting in place interim arrangements and will begin the process of recruiting a permanent Chair as soon as possible.

"More information will be announced by them in due course.

"In the meantime business continues as usual under the governance of Creative Scotland's Board and senior team."

Mr Findlay, CBE, was appointed chairman of Creative Scotland in January 2015.

He is former chief executive of Scottish Radio Holdings and chair of STV.

Mr Findlay graduated from the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He has held senior posts in the media in the UK and Ireland and chaired the Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh for six years in the 1990s.

He was made a CBE for services to the arts and creative industries in 2013.