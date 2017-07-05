JEREMY Corbyn has accused the UK Government of "recklessly exploiting the goodwill" of public sector workers as he warned of a "low pay epidemic" sweeping Britain.

During a rowdy Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader insisted people "need a pay rise" given rising inflation, a sentiment echoed by Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster.

But Theresa May hit back, saying her party inherited the "biggest deficit" in the UK's peacetime history from Labour, prompting shouts of "apologise" from Tory backbenchers at the Opposition.

Mrs May insisted it was necessary to deal with the deficit and suggested that if the country adopted Labour’s economic policies, then it could end up like Greece, which had failed to deal with its deficit, resulting in a 36 per cent cut in health spending.

Mr Corbyn said there had been a "week of flipflopping and floundering" by the Government over the public sector pay cap, arguing the one per cent limit caused "real shortages" in nursing, teaching and other professions, as well as "real hardship".

He quoted a teacher called David who warned his workload had increased and more people were leaving the profession than starting; the only thing holding the education system together was the dedication of teachers to struggle on for their students and staff.

Mr Corbyn went on: "He says 'this dedication is starting to run out'. So what we're doing by this pay cut, if I say to the Prime Minister, is recklessly exploiting the goodwill of public servants like David. They need a pay rise."

Mrs May claimed there were more nurses and teachers compared with 2010, adding of the need to limit pay for public sector workers: "We inherited the biggest deficit in our peacetime history."

Speaker John Bercow intervened to calm MPs before the PM defended the Government's economic record.

"Our policy on public sector pay has always recognised that we need to balance the need to be fair to public sector workers, to protect jobs in the public sector and to be fair to those who pay for it. That is the balance we need to strike and we continue to assess that balance."

Mr Corbyn questioned how Mrs May could find £1 billion for Northern Ireland "to keep her own job" via a deal for her minority Government to receive DUP support, adding: "Why can't you find the same amount of money to keep nurses and teachers in their job - who, after all, serve all of us?"

Mrs May replied: "I understand it has been hard for people who have been making sacrifices over the years as we've been dealing with Labour's mismanagement of the economy."

The Labour leader widened the issue of pay concerns beyond the public sector, noting wages across the economy were increasing at 2.1 per cent while inflation was nearly 3.0 per cent.

Mr Bercow had to intervene a second time after Tory MPs shouted over Mr Corbyn when he told the Commons Mrs May "simply doesn't get it".

The Speaker said: "People who are making an excessive noise should try to calm themselves and perhaps give a moment's thought to whether they would like to be viewed by their constituents shrieking their heads off. It's very downmarket."

Mr Corbyn added: "There is a low pay epidemic in this country and it has a terrible effect on young people."

He said this includes it being harder for them to buy a house, a higher chance of them having debts and taking on insecure, low-paid jobs.

Mr Corbyn asked: "Except for more misery, what does the Prime Minister and her Government actually offer for the young people of this country?"

Tory MPs could be heard shouting "jobs", with Mrs May adding: "What we offer young people is more jobs, an opportunity to own their own home."

The PM said it is not fair to "refuse to take tough decisions and load debts on our children and grandchildren".

Mrs May went on: "It isn't fair to go out and tell people that they can have all the public spending they want without paying for it.

"Labour's way leads to fewer jobs, higher prices, more taxes, and Labour's way means everyone pays the price of Labour."

Mr Corbyn finished by urging Mrs May to make "tough choices", adding: "Instead of offering platitudes, offer some real help and real support for those in work, young people who deserve better and deserve to be given more optimism than greater inequality."

Mrs May defended help given to low-paid workers by the Government, telling Mr Corbyn: "I know he has taken to calling himself a government in waiting.

"Well, we all know that means - waiting to put up taxes, waiting to destroy jobs, waiting to bankrupt our country. We will never let it happen."

Later, Mr Blackford also called on the PM to give workers a pay rise, arguing that they faced the worst period for pay in 70 years.

Mrs May responded by stating that the "best route out of poverty is for people to be in work" and what was important was ensuring "we have an economy which is increasing the number of jobs". Cutting taxes for the lower paid and introducing the national living wage was, she added, "giving people real help".

After PMQs, a senior Labour spokesman dismissed Mrs May's comparison of Labour’s policies with the plight of Greece as "preposterous".

"The situation in Greece is tied up with the eurozone and the management of the eurozone and eurozone banks," he explained. "We are not remotely in that situation.

"Our manifesto and our pledges were costed, unlike the Government's, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies said at the end of the Parliament if Labour's plans were implemented we would more than balance the books on current spending."

But asked whether Mrs May really thought Britain faced the same fate as Greece if it failed to control its deficit, a senior Conservative source noted: "She was suggesting that if Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party had the chance to impose his fiscal policies on the UK, that is a very real threat."