PLANS have been unveiled for a new arts venue and civic centre as the anchors of an ambitious redevelopment of a Scottish town centre.

A Falkirk-born businessman has revealed his plan for his home town be believes will stimulate a potential £50 million regeneration in the surrounding area.

Alistair Campbell, the founder and managing director of property development company Bellair, which is responsible for the Falkirk Business Hub, is proposing a revamp of the heart of the town centre focused around the Falkirk Grahamston railway station and surrounding area covering some 6.7 acres.

The Grahamston masterplan presents proposals for a new civic centre to house Falkirk District Council and its key services and a 500 seat arts venue within the immediate town centre.

The plan would also include homes, shops and leisure space as well as improved parking with a new multi-storey car park, public plaza area with landscaping and link bridge improving connectivity are specifically designed to revitalise the town centre attracting inward investment.

The plans also include improved transport connections with a new link created to the A9.

While it is thought the masterplan could generate over £50m of direct investment for the town centre after a similar level of investment to build the facilities, it could bring an estimated overall boost of nearer £150m for the economy as a whole, it is claimed.

The creation of 300 new homes could attract around 1,000 residents to the area generating further economic spend.

The regeneration project would also support 500 jobs as a result of delivering the new commercial space and could create around 100 construction jobs during each year of construction.

Bellair has now put the plan to the council to consider possible take-up and future investment.

Mr Campbell said: "I truly believe that this is a comprehensive masterplan, a deliverable visionary development with flexible components in the form of residential, leisure, commercial and transport improvements.

“So many times in Scotland and indeed across the UK, we’ve seen the hearts literally ripped out of communities by developments that draw people away from the town centre.

“Our vision would do the exact opposite – the proposed plans represent the first major investment in Falkirk since we developed the Falkirk Business Hub."

He added: "We know there is demand for business space as we have literally had to turn away potential tenants for the hub as it’s fully let.

"This development will help to draw people back into Falkirk’s historic town centre, creating extra footfall for the businesses that are already an integral part of our community and attracting other companies to be part of the next chapter in our story."

Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council leader, said: "Having only very recently seen Mr Campbell’s vision for the regeneration of Falkirk Town Centre, it is ambitious and has many interesting aspects to it.

"What it clearly demonstrates, despite the challenges of the current financial climate that there is an enthusiasm locally to invest in Falkirk something we would wish to foster and encourage.

"Falkirk Council has recently agreed to seek expressions of interest from the market with regard to development opportunities and open a dialogue with any potential partners with a view to wider town centres regeneration, not just focused on an arts centre or new council HQ, but something that has much wider benefits for the whole council area."

Last year the previous council agreed to step back from a proposed £23 million spend on a new town hall project.