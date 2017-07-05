THE Economy Secretary has denied leaning on one of Scotland’s best-known firms after its boss said business leaders were “fed up” with the government’s focus on independence.

Keith Brown admitted he asked his officials to contact Highland Spring, the country’s best-selling bottled water company, but said he was just doing “the day job”.

The intervention followed chief executive Les Montgomery saying at the weekend: “Businesses are fed up. The Scottish Government should be getting on with the job they are there to do. Focusing on employment, investment, those kinds of things."

“Independence isn't the job that the Scottish Government is supposed to be doing.”

The comments provoked a furore on social media, with some Yes supporters, including as singer Eddi Reader, saying they would boycott Highland Spring.

The firm tried to downplay the words from Mr Montgomery, who once said Scotland lacked “the scale to operate as a lone state”, as not being about independence after all.

The company also revealed it had been contacted by the government, prompting opposition parties to accuse the SNP of intimidation.

Mr Montgomery denied the firm had been influenced and said it had "an open, positive and collaborative relationship” with government.

Mr Brown also tweeted that after hearing Highland Spring’s concerns he had asked officials to see if the firm would like to “discuss them further.. they do. Seems like the day job to me”.

Tory MSP Donald Cameron said: “This incident is reminiscent of the SNP’s behaviour in the lead-up to the 2014 referendum.

“Nationalist politicians thought it perfectly reasonable to send the heavies round any time a business questioned their plans.”

Scottish Labour added: “During the independence referendum we saw serious allegations of intimidation of business levelled at the SNP government. It was completely unacceptable then and would be unacceptable now."