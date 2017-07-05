Aljaz Bedene and Heather Watson are leading the way for Britons in the second round of Wimbledon.
Their victories at SW19 bode well for Andy Murray, who is second up on Centre Court.
Bedene beat Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-3, shortly after Watson's victory over Latvian player Anastasija Sevastova 6-0 6-4.
Murray is expected to be watched by Pippa and James Middleton, as they take their seats on Centre Court.
The Duchess of Cambridge's siblings have places in the Royal Box for the third day of play at the tennis tournament.
Labour deputy leader Tom Watson will also be making an appearance in the coveted seats, along with Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive of advertising giant WPP, and Labour peer Baroness Margaret Ford.
World number one Murray will have his work cut out for him against opponent Jamaican-German Dustin Brown, an unpredictable player who knocked out Rafael Nadal at SW19 two years ago.
He will play after fellow Briton Johanna Konta, who is locked in a long third set against Croatian player Donna Vekic.
The four British players, plus Kyle Edmund, who won his first-round match on Tuesday, make it Britain's best second-round showing at Wimbledon since 2012.
Doubles matches are also scheduled to start, with British pairing Marcus Willis and Jay Clarke up to play fourth on Court nine.
Willis was the breakout story of last year's Championships, after making it through qualifying and the first round to play Roger Federer on Centre Court.
The Met Office forecast for the All England Club shows Wednesday is set to be a scorcher.
Spectators eating strawberries and cream on Henman Hill can expect the mercury to hit highs of 29C (84F).
