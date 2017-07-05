IT IS perfectly possible to spend a pleasant afternoon in Falkirk. But once you’ve visited the Falkirk Wheel and seen the Kelpies what else can you do? I’m guessing that the Queen didn’t hang around yesterday after her visit.

Which is a pity but perhaps understandable. There’s a thriving café scene in the town centre in venues such as Tea Jenny’s, where they have a fine line in woollen tea cosies, and Coffee on Wooer, which also hosts music and literature events.

Falkirk, however, like many town centres in Scotland, is looking a little shop-worn these days, a mixture of empty stores and charity shops in amongst the Marks and Spencer and Waterstones branches, with much of the main action happening in the retail estate slightly off the main drag.

