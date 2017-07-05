THE family of a Scots woman who fell to her death from an apartment building in Benidorm have appealed for a person who took a picture of her dead body to come forward.

The latest development emerged after the family of Kirsty Maxwell, 27, of Livingston, West Lothian, died in the 100ft fall on April 29, travelled to Spain in search of answers over her death.

As well as earlier calling for mobile phone images or footage of Mrs Maxwell on the night, her family have now appealed for the person who took the photograph of her moments after her death to come forward.

The image was published by Spanish media showing Mrs Maxwell's body lying next to a swimming pool following the fall from the tenth floor of the Apartmentos Payma.

She was part of a group of more than 20 women who had travelled to the resort for a hen weekend.

It was reported Mrs Maxwell, who had only married husband Adam in September, may have mistakenly entered a room at the hotel which was being used by five men from England.

Her husband, parents and brother have returned to the resort in the south east of Spain to the search for answers.

They are appealing to find the photographer, who may have information that could help them piece together the events leading up to her death.

A Spanish judge placed the five men under investigation.

The family are handing out leaflets and posters in the resort, asking if anyone saw the hen party, who were all wearing pink shirts.

Her husband Mr Maxwell said in an interview with STV News: "It is very hard to come back here but we have to for Kirsty.

"There are still a lot of unanswered questions and the only way to get these answered is to come back here.

"For me personally, it is something I have had to come and do.

"I can’t rest until I know the answers, until I find out what happened to Kirsty."

He added: "We need to find out who that person was who took the photograph and ask them if they have anymore information."

The family has set up a dedicated Facebook page called the Kirsty Maxwell Information Appeal.

They are also working with former detective David Swindle, who has close contacts in Spain, and investigated the murder of Polish student Angelika Kluk in Glasgow by serial killer Peter Tobin more than a decade ago, who was quoted as saying of the image: "It is a devastating thing for the family to see.

"This could be something that leads to more information that helps gets the truth.

"We are not satisfied that the police have interviewed everyone that stayed in these apartments and that is a big issue."

Mr Maxwell's post added that the former CID officer was providing support to "Kirsty's family and the Spanish lawyer, police and judicial investigations in Spain".

The page also features new appeal posters created by Kirsty's husband Adam, which will be put up around Benidorm.

They feature a photo of Kirsty alongside Adam's message, which starts: "My lovely wife Kirsty lost her young life in tragic, unexplained circumstances on holiday."

He continues: "Something happened in those apartments which resulted in Kirsty's death and someone knows the answers."