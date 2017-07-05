THERESA May has issued her strongest defence yet of the UK Government’s controversial public sector pay cap, saying the country risked turning into Greece if it did not get to grips with the budget deficit.

But in a rowdy Prime Minister’s Questions, Jeremy Corbyn accused the Tory administration of "recklessly exploiting the goodwill" of public sector workers as he claimed the Tories were creating a "low pay epidemic".

The Labour leader insisted people "need a pay rise" given rising inflation, a sentiment echoed by Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader at Westminster.

But Mrs May, who has been faced with cabinet ministers, including Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt, briefing their support for ending the pay cap, sided with Chancellor Philip Hammond and set her face against ending wage restraint, telling MPs that Britain must "live within our means".

She suggested that if the country adopted Labour’s economic policies, then it could end up like Greece, which had failed to deal with its deficit, resulting in a 36 per cent cut in health spending.

Mr Corbyn sought to exploit Conservative splits on the pay cap, telling MPs there had been a "week of flip-flopping and floundering" by the Government. He said the one per cent limit, which he would scrap, had caused "real shortages" in nursing, teaching and other professions, as well as "real hardship".

The Labour leader questioned how Mrs May could find £1 billion for Northern Ireland "to keep her own job" via a deal for her minority Government to receive DUP support, adding: "Why can't you find the same amount of money to keep nurses and teachers in their job; who, after all, serve all of us?"

Mrs May replied: "I understand it has been hard for people who have been making sacrifices over the years as we've been dealing with Labour's mismanagement of the economy."

Insisting there was now a “low pay epidemic” in Britain, Mr Corbyn asked: "Except for more misery, what does the Prime Minister and her Government actually offer for the young people of this country?"

As Tory MPs shouted out “jobs", the PM said: "What we offer young people is more jobs, an opportunity to own their own home."

She argued it was not fair to "refuse to take tough decisions and load debts on our children and grandchildren".

Mrs May went on: "It isn't fair to go out and tell people that they can have all the public spending they want without paying for it. Labour's way leads to fewer jobs, higher prices, more taxes, and Labour's way means everyone pays the price of Labour."

Later, a senior Labour spokesman dismissed Mrs May's comparison of Labour’s policies with the plight of Greece as "preposterous".

But a Tory spokesman stressed how the PM was “suggesting that if Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour Party had the chance to impose his fiscal policies on the UK, that is a very real threat”.

Meanwhile, it emerged Mr Corbyn, who received a rapturous reception at the Glastonbury Festival, might boycott the next one after the organisers employed EU workers using zero hours contracts, a policy Labour is strongly opposed to.

A senior party source said: “How Glastonbury runs its event and manages its finances is entirely a matter for them….He would be happy to raise it right now; this kind of contract is unacceptable."