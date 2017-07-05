THERESA May is to have a face-to face meeting with Donald Trump on Friday as they both attend the G20 summit in Germany.

The private bilateral will be the first time the two leaders have met since the Prime Minister travelled to Washington in January for talks with the newly elected President. It produced the famous image of Mr Trump holding Mrs May’s hand as they walked down a corridor in the White House.

The summit will also see the President have his first meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which has the capacity to overshadow the entire summit.

