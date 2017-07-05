THERESA May is to have a face-to face meeting with Donald Trump on Friday as they both attend the G20 summit in Germany.
The private bilateral will be the first time the two leaders have met since the Prime Minister travelled to Washington in January for talks with the newly elected President. It produced the famous image of Mr Trump holding Mrs May’s hand as they walked down a corridor in the White House.
The summit will also see the President have his first meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, which has the capacity to overshadow the entire summit.
The gathering of world leaders will focus on counter-terrorism, the economy, climate change and international migration. It is thought the issue of North Korea’s missile test will also come up.
During their conversation in Hamburg, it is believed the PM will raise the issue of the Paris accord on climate change, which America controversially withdrew from in June. Mr Trump claimed the action represented a “reassertion of America’s sovereignty”, stressing that he was “elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris”.
The President is also likely to come under diplomatic fire on the US’s withdrawal from Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron.
As Mr Trump adopts an “America First” approach, he has reiterated threats to pull America out of existing trade deals, claiming they have been against the national interest.
In contrast, on the eve of the summit today, the EU and Japan are set to announce plans for a major new free trade agreement.
