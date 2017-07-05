MORE than 1,000 Scottish firefighter posts have been lost since 2010, raising concerns about “unsustainable” cuts in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.
A new report from the Fire Brigades Union showed the number of frontline jobs down by 1,024 in seven years, or 13.3 per cent, including 75 jobs that were cut in 2016/17.
The percentage drop was greater than in Wales and Northern Ireland, both down 8.1 per cent since 2010, but less than the 21.1 per cent fall in England.
Across the UK as a whole, around 11,100 posts were lost, a fall of 18.7 per cent since the Tories returned to power.
Around two-thirds of the Scottish losses were after Scotland’s regional fire services were merged into the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) in 2013.
Scottish LibDem justice spokesperson Liam McArthur events such as the Grenfell tragedy, which killed at least 87 people, showed cuts to the Scottish service were “unsustainable”.
He said: “This year’s cuts take the number of fire officers lost in the past seven years to over 1,000. In the wake of horror stories like the Grenfell Tower disaster, the public will be shocked to hear that the number of fire officers in Scotland has fallen so drastically. “
Assistant Chief Officer Lewis Ramsay, director of resilience at the SFRS, said the UK’s largest fire service faced a “very challenging financial environment” but continued to respond to every emergency call while adopting more efficient working.”
A Scottish Government spokesman said firefighter numbers were a matter for the SFRS board and its chief officer.
Police investigating the Grenfell say they have recovered the “last of the visible human remains” from the high-rise, three weeks on from the devastating blaze.
Commander Stuart Cundy, who is overseeing the Metropolitan Police response to the fire, said “87 recoveries” had been made, but stressed “the catastrophic damage” inside meant “that is not 87 people”. Twenty-one bodies have been formally identified by the coroner.
