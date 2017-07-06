THE new music festival staged in Glasgow Green will be an annual event, its organisers have said, but they have no plans for a return of T in the Park.

Geoff Ellis, chief executive of DF Concerts, said that the inauguration of the new TRNSMT festival this weekend, headlined by Radiohead, Kasabian and Biffy Clyro, did not necessarily mean the end of the three day T in the Park in Perthshire, and insisted they could co-exist.

However he said that "no decisions" have been made about T in the Park for 2018.

More than 100,000 music fans will attend the new festival this weekend, which will be patrolled, Police Scotland said, by armed police.

Police said there is no specific intelligence suggesting a threat to the event in Glasgow, and the move is standard practice given the current security level of "severe".

TRSNMT is being staged in the year that, for the first time in 20 years, there is no T in the Park in Perthshire, after a series of problems with the site and environment at Strathallan Castle.

Following the controversial cancellation of a Green Day gig in Glasgow this week, Mr Ellis said he had no concerns over the weather.

Ellis said: "It was always our hope to do TRNSMT on an annual basis, but you have got it set up and see if it is a success from a ticket point of view – and the way the public have reacted to it has been great.

"The city is buzzing about it. We want to do it again next year.

"Obviously there is no T in the Park this year and it is on the same weekend but if we had been doing T in the Park we still would have done this.

"There is overlap in the acts you could have seen or have seen at T in the Park, but we always thought this was additional....and it's a different animal, there is no camping of course."

He added: "Theoretically we could put both on...we've not made any decisions about what we are doing in the future in terms of a camping event point of view.

"There are always people who want to go to camping events and there always will be, but our focus has been getting this off the ground, and we do want to do it on an annual basis because it seems to be working."

Police have urged people not to bring bags larger than an A3 sheet of paper and warned anyone with a bag should expect to be searched.

Police Scotland said there will be extra security at TRNSMT, which runs from Friday to Sunday.