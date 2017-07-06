REJOICE! Rejoice! The Scottish economy has grown by 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, four times the rate seen for the UK. That is the gist of the Scottish Government’s reaction to the latest, admittedly very welcome, figures.
The reason it was so welcome is that the previous seven quarters had seen, collectively, growth of only 0.5 per cent. As a result the Scottish economy still badly trails that of the UK over the past two years, 1.2 per cent vs 3.5 per cent in GDP growth terms.
The Scottish Government is calling the rebound a sign that poor conditions in the North Sea are relenting and that its policies are paying off, with the reopening of the Dalzell steel plant.
Hmmm, maybe.
One problem is that the latter effect is a relatively small, one-off impact. Another is that the overall big rise in Manufacturing output this quarter was principally caused by a 12 per cent rise in ‘Refined Petroleum, Chemical & Pharmaceutical Products’. This is a traditionally erratic (and largely unrelated to North Sea activity) sector which saw similar sized rises at the start of 2014 and 2015, followed by tempering declines.
What would have been even more welcome in the latest data are signs of a return to buoyant growth across private sector services. That was not to be.
- In the Retail sector, Scotland has seen a steady decline for a year now, down over 1 per cent, while the comparable UK figure is up almost 3 per cent.
- In Business services, Scottish activity has not increased for the past six months while the UK figure is up by over 2 per cent.
- In the tourism-related ‘Hotels & Restaurants’, Scottish output is down 1.5 per cent since the Brexit vote, despite Sterling’s depreciation, while the UK figure is up over 5 per cent.
It is this across-the-board weakness in the private sector services that remains Scotland’s Achilles’ heel.
Looking forward, another year of sub-1 per cent growth in Scotland is a distinct possibility.
Construction output, though down on the recent peak, is still around 25 per cent higher than its long run average, with more of a downwards adjustment likely still to come.
The Retail sector could be further, negatively, affected by on-going falls in real wages and in consumer confidence, as well as worries over the impact of Brexit and rising inflation.
So while this quarter saw some welcome economic light, dark clouds are still overhead.
John McLaren is an economist at Scottish Trends and Honorary Professor at Glasgow University’s Adam Smith Business School
