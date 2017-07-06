REJOICE! Rejoice! The Scottish economy has grown by 0.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2017, four times the rate seen for the UK. That is the gist of the Scottish Government’s reaction to the latest, admittedly very welcome, figures.

The reason it was so welcome is that the previous seven quarters had seen, collectively, growth of only 0.5 per cent. As a result the Scottish economy still badly trails that of the UK over the past two years, 1.2 per cent vs 3.5 per cent in GDP growth terms.

The Scottish Government is calling the rebound a sign that poor conditions in the North Sea are relenting and that its policies are paying off, with the reopening of the Dalzell steel plant.

