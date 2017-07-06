More than 20 firefighters have extinguished a blaze in a university building.

Crews were called to the scene on North Haugh in St Andrews, Fife, at around 2.08am on Thursday.

Four fire engines and a high reach appliance were used to tackle the blaze in a mechanical extraction system.

The fire in the four-storey building, thought to be a science block, was extinguished by 5.39am.

In total 24 firefighters were involved in the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries.