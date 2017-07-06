A MUM has appeared in court charged with neglecting and murdering her two-year-old girl.
It is alleged that Margaret Wade, 36, and partner Marie Sweeney, 35, killed Lauren Wade between July 2014 and March 2015.
Prosecutors say the pair “wilfully ill-treated and neglected” and "assaulted" Lauren, as well as causing her to take drugs.
Loading article content
It is claimed they had kept her in a filthy house in Glasgow’s Sighthill area with insects and dirty nappies.
They are also accused of wilfully neglecting two other children then 10 and seven.
Wade and Sweeney, from Townhead, Glasgow appeared in private at the city's sheriff court this week, where they made no plea.
They were both granted bail and are expected to appear at the High Court at a later date.
Papers from the court claim that they did “fail to provide her with adequate nourishment and fluids” and “fail to bathe her”.
They are charged with “by means to the prosecutor unknown, cause her to ingest diazepam”.
Both women allegedly allowed the house to become dirty and “infested with insects” with bags of rubbish with rotting waste and dirty nappies.
Wade and Sweeney are further accused of “failing to seek to provide medical air and care” for Lauren and cause her unnecessary suffering, and murdering her.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.