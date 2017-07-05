A new generation of life-like and lusty sex robots could soon be thrusting society into uncharted and dark territory, an artificial intelligence expert has warned.

According to Professor Noel Sharkey from the University of Sheffield, these AI robots could have a major impact on society depending on their affordability and people’s willingness to allow them into their lives.

A new report co-authored by the professor seeks to raise awareness of sex robots and has grim warnings about the “dark side” of the rapidly advancing technology that could involve issues of rape and paedophilia.

