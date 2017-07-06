A MAN is in hospital after being stabbed and burned in a quiet village.

The 38-year-old presented himself at hospital yesterday just after midnight, after a fire broke out in New Stevenston around 11.40pm on Tuesday.

Initially emergency services attended and searched the area on Hall Street, but found nobody there.

The blaze had broken out in a derelict building near a nursery school, with locals reporting hearing an explosion at the same time.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze, and the whole area had been sealed off.

The 38-year-old is in a serious condition in hospital following the incident, which is believed to have been a targeted attack, having arrived at Monklands General Hospital in a white van.

Police have now found that two men were seen entering the building, and leaving just before the fire broke out.

One of the men is thought to have been the 38-year-old who was injured.

He was then chased by the driver of a light-coloured car from Hall Street into Stevenson Street, where he may have been chased by another man wielding a knife.

The light-coloured car then made off towards Holytown, along Stevenson Street.

Detective Superintendent Kenny Graham, Divisional CID, said: “From our enquiries so far we understand that there was an explosion in the building followed by a significant fire which subsequently destroyed it.

“Officers have been in the area all day checking CCTV and a number of people have come forward to police already and their information has been very helpful, however, we are still keen to hear from anyone else who was in the vicinity between 2330 and midnight, who may have seen the car, the man with the weapon or indeed any information that will assist our enquiry.

“Whilst we have not yet had access to the building, we believe that there has been some sort of criminal activity taking place there and that the attack on the man and the fire was linked to that.

"We do not consider this to be a random attack.

“We believe at this time that the injured man got his burns as a result of the fire/explosion.”

Anyone with information should contact Motherwell Police CID via 10, quoting reference number 0113/05/06.

Anonymous information can be given via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.