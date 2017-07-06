Music fans who were heading through to Edinburgh next week to see singing star Emeli Sandé will be disappointed to learn that the date has been cancelled.
Ticketmaster updated the July 13 concert date at Edinburgh Castle’s Esplanade as “cancelled” today.
The Next To Me hitmaker had also been due to perform in Cork in four days’ time with that date, too, having been pulled.
A spokesperson for concert promoter Aiken Promotions told an Irish radio station this morning: “Further details have not yet been made available.
“However, the event has been listed as ‘cancelled’ on Ticketmaster’s website.”
Reports from around Europe, where Ms Sandé has been taking her Long Live the Angels tour, have suggested the Scottish singer-songwriter is suffering from “exhaustion.”
It is also understood that all fans who have purchased tickets will be able to claim a refund via Ticketmaster and that ticketholders have been informed of the cancellations by email.
No other details have been made available as to why the singer has cancelled, or whether dates will be rescheduled.
The Herald has contacted Aiken Promotions for an update.
