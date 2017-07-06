JEREMY Corbyn has backed Sir John Chilcot, chariman of the Iraq Inquiry, saying Tony Blair was not straight with the British people in the run-up to the conflict.

The Labour leader noted preparatory legal proceedings were going on as a result of the war but made clear that he was more interested in learning lessons for the future.

Asked if he agreed with Sir John, Mr Corbyn said: "I have made that very clear in the past year and yes I do. The case against the Iraq War is a very strong one.

"We have got to think very carefully as a country what has happened since the Iraq War and the consequences that flowed from what I believe was a catastrophically wrong decision in 2003."

Asked if there would be further consequences for Mr Blair, the Labour leader said: "Well, I understand there are some preparatory legal proceedings going on. I'm more interested, actually, in what we do as a country, how we develop foreign policy, what the intervention strategy is in the future."

A year on from his report, Sir John made clear he did not believe the former Prime Minister had been "straight with the nation" about his decisions in the run-up to the Iraq War.

The chairman of the public inquiry into the 2003 conflict said Mr Blair had been "emotionally truthful" in his account of events leading up to the conflict but he suggested the former premier, who once famously described himself as "a pretty straight sort of guy", relied on "belief" rather than "fact".

Pressed on whether or not Labour could be trusted in power again after Sir John's remarks, Mr Corbyn said: "I have made it very clear what my views are on the Iraq War; everybody knew those before I was elected leader of the party."

Asked how a future Labour government would do things differently, Mr Corbyn said: "We would base our foreign policy on peace, on justice, on democracy, on human rights.

"The default position would not be to intervene, the default position would be to bring about a political solution and we would put huge effort into achieving that. Sometimes Britain is a bit too slow to get to the table, if it gets there at all."

Meanwhile, Lord Campbell, who opposed the war as the foreign affairs spokesman for the Liberal Democrats, said: "No-one should be surprised by Sir John Chilcot's analysis today.

"By reading between the lines of his report a year ago, it was always clear that he and his colleagues were deeply critical of Tony Blair's unequivocal commitment to George Bush's determination to take military action against Saddam Hussein in order to effect regime change.

"In truth, Mr Blair's decision was fundamentally wrong. A bad decision, even if made in good faith, is still a bad decision," declared the Scottish peer.

In an interview with the BBC broadcast on the anniversary of the publication of his report, Sir John was asked if Mr Blair was as truthful with him and the public as he should have been during the seven-year inquiry.

"Can I slightly reword that to say any prime minister taking a country into war has got to be straight with the nation and carry it, so far as possible, with him or her. I don't believe that was the case in the Iraq instance."

A spokesman for Mr Blair told the BBC that "all these issues" had been dealt with.

The Chilcot Report found that former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein posed ''no imminent threat'' at the time of the invasion of his country in 2003, and the war was fought on the basis of ''flawed'' intelligence.

While giving evidence to the inquiry, Mr Blair denied he had taken the country to war on the basis of a "lie" over Saddam's supposed weapons of mass destruction.

Asked if he felt the former Labour leader had given the fullest version of events to the inquiry, Sir John said: "He gave an - what was - I hesitate to say this, rather, but it was, from his perspective and standpoint, emotionally truthful and that came out also in his press conference after the launch statement.

"He was under - as you said just now - very great emotional pressure during those sessions...He was suffering. He was deeply engaged. Now in that state of mind and mood you fall back on your instinctive skills and reactions."

In a now infamous claim, Mr Blair told MPs that Saddam was developing weapons of mass destruction and later said intelligence showed the Iraqi tyrant could deploy chemical and biological weapons within 45 minutes.

Sir John's report found Mr Blair presented the case for war with "a certainty which was not justified" based on "flawed" intelligence about the country's supposed weapons of mass destruction[WMD] which was not challenged as it should have been.

Asked if was "exaggerated", Sir John replied: "He found - I don't know whether consciously or not - a verbal formula in the dossier and his foreword to it.

"He said - and used it again later - 'I believe the assessed intelligence shows beyond doubt.' Pinning it on my belief, not on the fact, what the assessed intelligence said."

The report said the UK chose to join the invasion of Iraq before the peaceful options for disarmament had been exhausted and military action was not a last resort.

It added: "We have also concluded that the judgments about the severity of the threat posed by Iraq's weapons of mass destruction, WMD, were presented with a certainty that was not justified."

Following the report's publication, Mr Blair said that, while the Chilcot Report contained "serious criticisms", it showed "there were no lies, Parliament and the Cabinet were not misled, there was no secret commitment to war, intelligence was not falsified and the decision was made in good faith".

Allies of Mr Blair pointed to Sir John's acknowledgement that the former PM had not been "departing from the truth" in his evidence to the inquiry and had been "entitled" to rely on the intelligence assessments of Iraq's weapons programme.

Referring to Mr Blair's appearance at the inquiry, Sir John said: "Tony Blair is always and ever an advocate. He makes the most persuasive case he can. Not departing from the truth but persuasion is everything. Advocacy for my position, my Blair position."

Asked if Mr Blair had manipulated the evidence, Sir John replied: "I'm declining the word 'manipulate'. Using as best he could.

"But it's only fair to him to say that on the very eve of the invasion he asked the then chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee, can you tell me beyond any reasonable doubt that Saddam has weapons of mass destruction. To which the answer was, yes I can.

"He was entitled to rely on that. But would it have been wise to rely on it?" asked Sir John.