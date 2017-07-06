RAW emotion spurting on to the streets of Glasgow as citizens strain against a line of police officers to publicly express their anger and disgust at a child-killer arriving at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
It was nearly 40 years ago, but that doesn’t diminish the sadness surrounding the case of little 10-year-old Andrea Hedger who was abducted and killed in April, 1978, while she walked to primary school in Glasgow’s Woodside.
The city was appalled that the simple act of going to school was no longer safe for a little girl, and hundreds of people lined the streets when her funeral cortege passed by.
A 19-year-old drifter, Robert Tervet, was living rough in the area, and he fled to Stockport where he was later picked up by police from Glasgow. His alibi for the day she died fell to pieces and he later pleaded guilty to her murder at the Sheriff Court where he is arriving by police van in this picture.
He was later sentenced to life at the High Court, and The Herald’s trusted Crime Correspondent Charlie Gillies reported that Tervet was being kept in solitary confinement, afraid even to take his allotted half-hour of exercise daily as he feared attacks from fellow prisoners.
Such scenes of infuriated mobs are now rarer, partly because courts have been redesigned so that prisoners are taken by van into the bowels of the buildings without meeting the public.
