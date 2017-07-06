TEN Jobcentres are to close across Scotland, including six in Glasgow through reforms to save money and deal with “under-used” office space.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed the closures yesterday saying online applications meant its buildings were used less.

The PCS Union, which represents Jobcentre workers, said it was “outraged” by the closures.

But Jobcentres in Glasgow’s Castlemilk and in Cambuslang, Lanarkshire, which were due to shut, have won a reprieve following local campaigns.

The DWP said its plans reflected the fact that eight out of 10 claims for Jobseeker’s Allowance and 99 per cent of applications for the Universal Credit full service were now made online.

Some smaller Jobcentres will be merged while others will be co-located with local government premises. Tthe department has confirmed 21 of its 119 offices in Scotland will close, including 10 jobcentres.

Scottish Government Minister for Employability and Training, Jamie Hepburn, said: “The UK Government has treated the people who use these services and the staff working there with contempt by yet again announcing these closures without prior notice. ”

Paul Sweeney, Labour’s Shadow Scotland Minister, said the decision was “nonsensical” from an “out of touch” Tory Government.

He said: “The UK government should be making it easier to get into the jobs market, not harder, especially in areas of Glasgow like Springburn in my constituency that should be a priority for supporting people getting into employment.”

Employment Minister Damian Hinds said: “These changes reflect the fact that more people access their benefits online, resulting in many of our buildings being under-used.

But Lynn Henderson, PCS national officer, said: “While we welcome the handful of decisions not to close sites, especially the Jobcentres in Castlemilk and Cambuslang, it is clear that DWP intends to force through the vast majority putting our members’ jobs at risk and devastating the job centre network and services we provide. We will continue to oppose these plans in every way we can.”

The department aims to save £180 million a year for the next 10 years through the changes.