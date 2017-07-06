Limiting the working week to 48 hours would benefit 250,000 workers in Scotland, Labour has said.

The proposal is among a raft of measures set out in a new industrial strategy unveiled by the party in Edinburgh.

The document argues that powers over employment and health-and-safety law repatriated after Brexit, if devolved to Scotland, could be used to reverse the UK opt-out of the EU working time directive that limits the length of the working week to 48 hours.

Labour has urged the UK and Scottish governments to work with business to consider the policy, which it said would boost productivity, and particularly benefit NHS workers.

Speaking on a visit to Leonardo Airborne and Space Systems in Edinburgh, economy spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: "There are opportunities that come from Brexit, that is the return of certain regulations and powers to the UK.

"We would like to see, in the context of the economy changing anyway - automation is a thing, flexible working is increasing - we want to make sure that we get a good work-life balance for people but we also address the needs of the economy, and with automation the nature of work will change.

"We need to embrace that change, so we want to open a dialogue with businesses to talk about opportunities there that Brexit will provide and the EU working time directive is one of them."

Labour said adopting the measures contained in the strategy could boost gross domestic product (GDP) by almost £45 billion.

They include more investment in computer coding and science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects as well as strengthening the Scottish Investment Bank.

The party wants dedicated ministers for innovation and cities, a new UK regional policy to replace that of the EU after Brexit, a real living wage of £10-an-hour and a ban on zero-hour contracts.

The strategy calls for a commitment to full employment with a focus on the "jobs of the future" in industries such as decommissioning, renewables and financial technology.

Further measures include ensuring that public procurement does not reward companies and organisations that engage in practices such as blacklisting or zero-hours contracts, and an expansion of the Scottish Manufacturing Advisory Service.

Ms Baillie added: "This is about answering the Scottish Government, who currently seem quite happy to bumble along when the economy is just so important.

"They have no industrial strategy, they have no answer to some of the challenges that lie ahead."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: "Decline and deindustrialisation is not inevitable.

"We need to inspire a new generation of world-leading scientists and innovators to give our country the skills we all need to succeed.

"The SNP government already has the powers to set Scotland on a different course to ensure we are at the cutting-edge of the fourth industrial revolution.

"We need a Scottish Government with a plan for jobs and economic development, instead of one which sits back and leaves it entirely to the market. It is time for real change."

SNP MSP Ivan McKee said: "Scotland's economy has just posted growth figures four times the UK level while unemployment is at record low levels and we remain a top destination for foreign investment, all of which Labour fail to recognise.

"The SNP will work with anyone to support growth in our economy, better jobs and new opportunities but on STEM, financial technology, a modern manufacturing sector and the importance of regional investment, Labour are simply playing catch up.

"The biggest contribution Labour could make would be to end their ridiculous support for the Tories' policy of dragging Scotland and the UK out of the single market and the customs union which would be disastrous for jobs, investment and living standards - and Kezia Dugdale must make clear whether Scottish Labour MPs will stand up for our membership of the single market or sign up with the Tories."

Green MSP Andy Wightman said: "Two years ago the Scottish Greens produced a comprehensive report - Jobs in Scotland's New Economy - which shows how we can create 200,000 high-quality jobs in lasting industries, such as retrofitting housing, North Sea decommissioning and sustainable energy.

"It seems Labour are hoping they can catch up with us.

"Choosing a warfare systems developer as their backdrop shows Labour lack vision and are slow to support the jobs of the future Scotland needs.

"Greens will continue to lead the way on this issue, working closely with trade unions, pushing for a jobs-rich economy that does not rely on the environmental and human exploitation of the past."

Unite Scottish Secretary Pat Rafferty said: "For too long there has been an over-reliance on so-called free market forces with the accompanying loss of jobs, economic instability and the growth in precarious forms of employment. This document outlines a new and progressive vision."

Scottish Conservative economy spokesman Dean Lockhart said: "No-one should be forced to work those kinds of hours if they don't want to or simply can't.

"However, many people - particularly those running their own businesses - do want to and will be appalled at the idea of Labour trying to tell them what to do."