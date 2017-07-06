THE figure clutching the cornucopia atop the Ross Fountain in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle has been hoisted to earth as the entire structure is prepared for a revamp.

The two-tonne statue from the West Princes Street Gardens water feature was removed for a £1.5 million renovation.

The work is being undertaken by the Ross Development Trust as part of their £25m revitalisation of the area including the bandstand, alongside Edinburgh City Council.

The statue was removed by a 50ft crane in an operation that lasted around an hour.

The structure will now undergo a careful conservation process before being returned to Edinburgh in the Autumn.

David Ellis, managing director of the Ross Development Trust, said: "The view of the Ross Fountain with the castle in the backdrop has become a postcard image of the city.

"We therefore prioritised the restoration of this amazing and much-loved monument within the wider revitalisation project."

Donald Wilson, council culture and communities convenor, said: "It has sat in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle since the 18th Century and is one of the most recognisable features of the Gardens.

"The restoration of the Ross Fountain is fantastic news for the city and I, like many others in Edinburgh, am looking forward to seeing it back in spring.

"We are very grateful to The Ross Development Trust for their continued support.

"This is an exciting step forward in the revitalisation of West Princes Street Gardens.”

Jim Mitchell, of Industrial Heritage Consulting, is the project manager.

He said: ‘‘It is a privilege to have worked on yet another A listed iron fountain, after completing the Grand Fountain in Paisley.

"The Ross Fountain is technically much more challenging, with complex construction detailing.

"We are finding that the work is beginning not a moment too soon, with significant structural issues being revealed.

"However, people can rest assured that they will get back a fountain that will be good for another 100 years when conservation work is completed."

The whole conservation project is scheduled to be completed by the spring of 2018 when the Ross Fountain will be in "pristine condition and capable of withstanding the Scottish climate long into the future".

The fountain which once sparked protests from a clergyman because of its depiction of nudity has been dogged by leaks and been out of action since 2010.

The trust pledged on its website: "Piling and ground works will be supplemented by an underground chamber that will house the necessary pumps, and filtration systems require for it to operate year round and allow it to be easily maintained and monitored to ensure we don’t end up with a non-operation fountain again."