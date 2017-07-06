The BBC’s new chairman has denied that its top stars are overpaid.
The pay packets of talent earning more than £150,000 will be published later this month, under the terms of the BBC’s new royal charter.
Salaries of some of the BBC’s best-known faces, including Match Of The Day presenter Gary Lineker and chat show host Graham Norton, are expected to be disclosed.
Loading article content
Gary Lineker hosts Match Of The Day (Ian West/PA)
Sir David Clementi, who took up his post in April, told the Financial Times: “We need to recruit and hold on to people with extraordinary talent.
“People expect to see top talent on the BBC and I don’t think you will see evidence of us overpaying people.
“It’s a pity Channel 4 and ITV are not producing their numbers at the same time.
BBC Chairman Sir David Clementi (BBC)
“It would be very interesting and I don’t think we would come out badly in that comparison.”
His comments come as the TV licence fee increased for the first time since 2010, from £145.50 to £147.
The BBC is shouldering the cost of free television licences for people aged over 75, which will cost the corporation an estimated £750 million by 2020.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?