The Prince of Wales has talked about the “pride and concern” he felt when Prince Harry trained and flew operations with the Army Air Corps (AAC) as he celebrated the unit’s Diamond Jubilee.

Speaking at a parade, where he presented a new Guidon or military colour to the AAC, Charles described how the “unfaltering support” of families back home allowed the UK’s soldiers to perform so well when the “going gets tough”.

The heir to the throne has been the Corps’ Colonel-in-Chief for 25 years and he praised the Army’s “soldiers in the air” for their “decisive contribution” in recent conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq.

