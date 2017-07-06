Scots actor and Outlander star Sam Heughan has hit back at a fan after she insisted that “actors should stay away from politics.”

The Twitter user, @Maryann_G48, sent the actor a message on the site, saying: “Actors should stay away from politics They run the risk of distancing their fans as seen here in the US. Just keep out of it.”

A furious Heughan, however, refused to back down and shot back with a now much-lauded reply.

He retorted: “Sorry I disagree. EVERYONE is entitled to an opinion. That’s what makes it a democracy.”

The user, though, failed to back down as she replied: “There’s a difference between opinion and ridicule Why enter into that blather and risk hurting some of your fans?”

Team Heughan, though, rushed to support the actor who is well-known for regularly voicing his left-wing political views on the site.

Even US author Jodi Picoult waded in to criticise the user for her comments.

The 37-year-old TV and soon-to-be movie star, originally from Balmaclellan in Dumfries and Galloway, has been vocal in his politics online in the past.

Exactly one month ago, Heughan gave First Minister Nicola Sturgeon his last-minute backing prior to the general election.

He retweeted an SNP video and said: “A strong and clear message from @NicolaSturgeon. A worthy First Minister.”

He also in another post that Scottish independence could be worth the “gamble.”

The month before that, Heughan congratulated the people of France on the day Emmanuel Macron emerged victorious in the presidential election there.

“Yes France!!!!! You wonderful people.x,” he said.