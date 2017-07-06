Scots actor and Outlander star Sam Heughan has hit back at a fan after she insisted that “actors should stay away from politics.”
The Twitter user, @Maryann_G48, sent the actor a message on the site, saying: “Actors should stay away from politics They run the risk of distancing their fans as seen here in the US. Just keep out of it.”
A furious Heughan, however, refused to back down and shot back with a now much-lauded reply.
Loading article content
Sorry I disagree. EVERYONE is entitled to an opinion. That's what makes it a democracy.— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) July 6, 2017
He retorted: “Sorry I disagree. EVERYONE is entitled to an opinion. That’s what makes it a democracy.”
The user, though, failed to back down as she replied: “There’s a difference between opinion and ridicule Why enter into that blather and risk hurting some of your fans?”
There's a difference between opinion and ridicule Why enter into that blather and risk hurting some of your fans?— Maryann (@Maryann_G48) July 6, 2017
Team Heughan, though, rushed to support the actor who is well-known for regularly voicing his left-wing political views on the site.
As a fan, you should respect his right to his opinion even if it differs from your own. You choose to follow his social media.— Tonya (@emmalatifah) July 6, 2017
I still don't get why some think you lose your right to an opinion because of your profession. Actors are human too.— BamBamTam (@tmerryfield) July 6, 2017
Agree, EVERYONE has a right to an opinion!— Susan (@Gram1126) July 6, 2017
Even US author Jodi Picoult waded in to criticise the user for her comments.
agreed-being in public eye doesn't mean whitewashing who u are. This is his personal acct, u can always unfollow— Jodi Picoult (@jodipicoult) July 6, 2017
The 37-year-old TV and soon-to-be movie star, originally from Balmaclellan in Dumfries and Galloway, has been vocal in his politics online in the past.
Exactly one month ago, Heughan gave First Minister Nicola Sturgeon his last-minute backing prior to the general election.
He retweeted an SNP video and said: “A strong and clear message from @NicolaSturgeon. A worthy First Minister.”
He also in another post that Scottish independence could be worth the “gamble.”
Yes France!!!!! You wonderful people.x 🇫🇷 #frenchelection— Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) May 7, 2017
The month before that, Heughan congratulated the people of France on the day Emmanuel Macron emerged victorious in the presidential election there.
“Yes France!!!!! You wonderful people.x,” he said.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.