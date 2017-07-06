A senior BBC journalist has been appointed as Theresa May's new communications chief, Downing Street has confirmed.
Robbie Gibb, who heads the BBC's Westminster operations and edits the Daily Politics and Sunday Politics programmes, will become director of communications.
Mr Gibb - the brother of Schools Minister Nick Gibb - wrote on Twitter: "I am pleased to announce I will be leaving the BBC to join the Prime Minister, Theresa May, as her new Director of Communications."
Loading article content
The post has been vacant since Katie Perrior quit in April following the announcement of the general election amid tensions with Mrs May's joint chiefs of staff - Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill.
Mr Timothy and Ms Hill subsequently quit No 10 amid widespread criticism within Conservative ranks for their part in the party's disastrous election campaign.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.