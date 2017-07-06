LABOUR has demanded the SNP government stand by its pledge to ban private companies from benefit assessments after it emerged ministers did not plan to enshrine it in law.

Social security minister Jeane Freeman said in April that firms such as Atos and Maximus would play no part in assessing newly devolved benefits.

She told MSPs: “Profit should never be a motive or play any part in making decisions or assessing people’s health and eligibility. I have seen and heard enough evidence to know that the private sector should not be involved in assessments for Scotland’s benefits.

Loading article content