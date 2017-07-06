One of the last surviving spitfire pilots has bought a painting of himself flying his beloved plane over Italy in the Second World War.

Kurt Taussig, 93, is depicted in Return from Bologna, which was painted by his friend and fellow pilot Alan Holt, who became an artist after the war.

Mr Taussig had the opportunity to buy the painting years ago when it was first displayed but didn't and regretted it, so his son Richard, 64, took him to Cheffins auction house in Cambridge when he saw it was available again.

Photo credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

They were the highest bidders and Mr Taussig, who was a Flight Lieutenant, said it would take pride of position at his home in London.

"I will make room for it, don't worry, even if I have to throw the television out maybe," he said.

The painting depicts Mr Taussig and Mr Holt flying two mark nine spitfires back from Bologna in 1945, when they were serving in RAF 225 Squadron completing reconnaissance missions, taking photographs behind enemy lines. Mr Taussig was 21 years old at the time.

Recalling the mission, he said they had a problem with low cloud and Mr Holt radioed him to tell him to return to Florence.

Mr Taussig said he was unsure where he was, but eventually got back to Florence and spoke to Mr Holt.

"I mentioned the low cloud to him," said Mr Taussig. "He said 'low cloud be blowed, that wasn't low cloud, it was anti-aircraft fire'.

"I had done circles over that area round and round to establish where I was which wasn't exactly the cleverest thing to do, but I was lucky."

Mr Taussig left Czechoslovakia as a 15-year-old refugee in 1939 and was accepted into the RAF aged 17.

Photo credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

He trained in South Africa where he flew Tiger Moths, then flew Harvards in Rhodesia and became an officer pilot flying Hurricanes and spitfires in Palestine, later beginning his active service began in Sicily.

Asked about the tenser moments of his flying career, he said: "Hairy moments, lots of them, but it was nothing to worry about.

"My flying jacket had a hole through here (his shoulder), but who cares?

"The only time you sweat is when you come down and make a bad landing, bounce too many times and somebody actually sees it.

"The criticism of your pals, of your commanders, is much worse than the actual dangers of war."

And he spoke fondly of his time flying spitfires.

"Even after 70 years sometimes I dream about it," he said. "Well, sometimes it's girlfriends, but mostly spitfires.

He continued: "Once it got into the air it was unique, there was nothing like it," he said, adding it was an "absolute swine of a thing" to taxi on the ground.

Mr Holt painted himself in the lead plane, but Mr Taussig said this was actually artistic licence and the logbook showed Mr Holt was in the rear plane and he was in the lead.

Mr Taussig's spitfire, EN199, is now at an aviation museum in Malta.