The Duke of Edinburgh has attended the presentation of youth achievement awards founded in his name for what is thought to be the last time.

The presentation reception for 350 Duke of Edinburgh gold award holders at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh is possibly Philip's last official royal engagement in Scotland after he announced plans to retire from public duties in the autumn.

Since he founded the Duke of Edinburgh's Awards in 1956, six million people have taken part and 2.7 million awards have been handed out.

