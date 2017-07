Labour has put further pressure on the Government’s benefit cap after new figures showed around 20,000 families were affected by a policy ruled unlawful by the High Court.

New analysis from the Department for Work and Pensions shows 19,700 households affected by the benefit cap were single parents with children under the age of two.

Overall, 49% of the 88,000 households affected by the new lower cap were lone parents with a youngest child under five.

Loading article content