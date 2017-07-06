THIS was glamour back in 1980 in Glasgow. My old colleague, photographer Alistair Devine, wrote on the back that these were “New French waitresses” at Morley’s Nite Spot in Ibrox, then named them as “Elaine from Scotstoun, Rosie from Pollok and Janet from Ibrox”. So his definition of “French” was clearly a loose one.
Note how the club in question spelled its name as “Nite” which implied a sophistication lacking until then in Glasgow.
Morley’s Nite Spot was next to Ibrox Stadium in the old Rangers Social Club, and was named after Eric Morley, founder of the Miss World contest who had a financial stake in the venture.
It had a main hall for late-night dancing which another old colleague Iain Macdonald, entertainments writer on the Evening Times, described as “dancing in the old fashioned way – a return to the days when dancing was an art form with Glaswegians and not the shake-it-all-about form that is current”. He added that the Ray Frierstone Band would provide the music “who are not unknown to the city’s aficionados of terpsichore”. Dare I suggest the genial Iain had a good lunch that day. Anyway, Morley’s Nite Spot ran for just three years before it closed over a disputed rates bill. Not sure if the “French waitresses” made their way to France or merely returned to Scotstoun et al.
Alistair is still taking pictures.
