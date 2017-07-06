A stunning Scottish estate has gone on the market for the sum of £10.9 million.

The residential and farming estate boasts sporting and forestry facilities and a wide array of possible income streams for its future owners.

Bolfracks Estate near Aberfeldy, in Highland Perthshire, has been owned by the same family since 1922.

And it is now on the market for the first time in almost a century.

Photo credit: Strutt and Parker / SWNS.com

The 3,790 acre site includes a nine-bedroom principal house with renowned gardens and a contemporary five-bedroom house.

The residential portfolio also includes a further 10 houses and cottages.

In addition to this, it has an in-hand organic livestock farm and diverse and productive commercial forestry plantations.

The estate also boasts a run-of-river hydro-electricity scheme and a diverse range of traditional field sports.

A 2.66km beat of salmon fishing on the Upper River Tay has six named pools and is fished by up to six rods with a five-year average of 14 salmon/grilse.

Photo credit: Strutt and Parker / SWNS.com

The sportings also include a high bird driven pheasant, partridge and duck shoot, trout fishing, duck flighting on three ponds, woodcock shooting and outstanding roe deer stalking.

Bolfracks Estate is known for its gardens and an impressive collection of rare and unusual plants.

An ornamental garden, currently open to the public between spring and autumn, was established at Bolfracks in the mid-18th century.

Most of what can be seen today was initiated by the late Mr J Douglas Hutchison, uncle of the current owner.

This has been significantly developed by the owner, Mrs Annie Price, to the extent that the Bolfracks gardens are amongst the most extensive and diverse gardens in Highland Scotland.

The garden includes a collection of rhododendrons, azaleas, acers, old fashioned roses and an array of fabulous herbaceous perennials.

Photo credit: Strutt and Parker / SWNS.com

Robert McCulloch, from estate agent Strutt & Parker, said: "Highland Perthshire is amongst the most attractive and sought after parts of the UK.

"Bolfracks is one of the best estates in the county with a diverse selection of lots.

"This is appealing to buyers right across the rural property spectrum and we expect a busy few months promoting the sale."

Bolfracks Estate is for sale as a whole for offers over £10,900,000 or available in 16 lots.

Owner of the Bolfracks Estate, Athel Price, said it is going on the market because his children have no desire to take it on.

He said: "The younger family have more interest in arable farming and that is not something this estate offers.

"We're now at an age to hand over the estate but they don't want to take it on."

While refusing to say he was disappointed that this was the case, Athel, 68, said it would have been his preferred option.

He said: "I would never use the word disappointed. However, in an ideal world they would have. It would have been marvellous.

"But they're all down in the south of England now."

Whoever buys the estate is getting it in fantastic condition, according to the father-of-four.

Athel said: "The house is in tip top order. The farm is run organically and has won the Royal Forestry Society Award for best organic farm in Scotland."

But Athel and his wife Annie, 73, won't be restricted to twiddling their thumbs when the sale goes through, however.

He said: "We have a farm in New Zealand, so we will probably go over there and spend around 60 per cent of the year there.

"We will then come back to Scotland for a few months of the year."