Madonna’s children’s wing at a Malawi hospital is due to officially open next week.
The singer named The Mercy James Institute for Paediatric Surgery and Intensive Care after her daughter who she adopted from Malawi, and the unit completed its first surgery last week.
It has been under construction with funding from Madonna’s charity Raising Malawi for two years but will officially open on July 11.
Madonna’s hospital unit is the first of its kind for Malawi (Aurore Marechal/PA)
The wing is part of the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre and has been built in collaboration with the Malawian Ministry of Health.
It will enable the hospital to double the number of surgeries for children and will provide critical pre-operative and post-operative care.
Madonna also adopted her son David Banda from Malawi in 2006, three years before Mercy James, as well as twin sisters Esther and Stella earlier this year.
She has two biological children, daughter Lourdes and son Rocco.
