Jeremy Corbyn has said he would "love" another general election, adding there is "no question at all" that Labour would win.

During a visit to marginal constituency Hendon, where Conservative Matthew Offord has a majority of just over 1,000, the Labour leader said his party was ready.

Prime Minister Theresa May lost her Commons majority in June and is relying on DUP support. There is speculation she will call another general election to try to strengthen her position.

