ANDY Murray has always taken an inordinate amount of pleasure in proving people wrong. His former coach Mark Petchey likes to recount a tale, for instance, of how he heard banging upstairs one night and found the teenage Scot up in his daughter’s room, engaged in the deadly serious business of a challenge to beat her record score on electronic dance game Bop-It.

Fifteen years have passed since then, of course. And the World No 1 has gained much in the way of maturity and wisdom. The 30-year-old even admitted after his bravura second round defeat of Dustin Brown on Wednesday that if he had his time again he would remind his younger self to enjoy the earlier part of his career more. But like Fred Perry, whose three Wimbledon titles he hopes to emulate this year, a key part of the Scot’s personality is that of the perennial outsider. Those competitive genes which have taken him to the top of his profession are still writ large in his DNA.

That is where his critics come in, the terrain having shifted so much since the Scot ascended to the top of the rankings in Paris last December that it is easy to forget that he is back here as both World No 1 and defending champion. Largely been written off on the back of an illness and injury ravaged time during 2017, Murray took umbrage recently, understandably considering at the time of speaking he had outlasted them all at the top of the rankings, at John McEnroe’s comment that he was a “distant fourth” to the big three of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Then the hip problem came along, and resultant fears as to whether he would even be fit to defend his title. Murray could hardly be said to struggle for motivation, but all this extra grist to the mill helped get his juices flowing.

