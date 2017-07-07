A HIV patient who has lived with the virus for 36 years has called for all pubs to hand out free condoms and sexual health information.

John Percy, who was told that he would survive for just three years when he was diagnosed, said most gay venues promote sexual health and hand out condom packs.

And he has called on other clubs and pubs to follow suit.

The 57-year-old has lived with HIV since the 1980s and is thought to be the UK's longest surviving patient.

He has dedicated his life to raising awareness of the condition - despite being faced with stigma and discrimination.

In an interview with the Press Association, Mr Percy called for more money for sexual health services, saying that budgets have been "slashed" in recent years.

He also said he would like more sexual health information to be provided in pubs, schools and youth groups.

"Every gay venue you go into there is sexual health information and most gay venues hand out free condom packs, whereas in heterosexual pubs you don't get free condom packs, you don't get sexual health information," he said.

"To me that should be regimental right through. If the Government could fund that it would be fantastic."

He said he was disowned after he contracted the virus following an attack in which he was sexually assaulted and stabbed with a used needle.

"Their loss, not mine. I'm still here, I'm still fighting, I'm still campaigning," said Mr Percy, who lives in Truro in Cornwall but is originally from Port Glasgow in Scotland.

He added: "I am the longest survivor in the UK now.

"I'm quite proud to say that I have educated people and businesses.

"When I got diagnosed in the 1980s, I had to wait six weeks for the result to come through.

"That was the hardest six weeks of my life.

"When that result came through on the day of my 21st birthday, 'Happy birthday, John, you're dying' went through my head."

He added: "I've moved around quite a lot because of stigma and discrimination towards me and harassment for being honest and open about my HIV status.

"My opinion is that if I talk about HIV to somebody it could help them deal with it or make them aware of the illness. People who I have spoken to have said 'I think I need to go for a test'."

Cary James, head of health programmes at the sexual health charity Terrence Higgins Trust, said: "Ideally it would be great to have free condoms in all kinds of night-time venues - the more places people can receive sexual health information and condoms, the better.

"But with limited resources, often that isn't an option and this kind of activity is usually targeted at people most affected by HIV and poor sexual health, including gay and bisexual men, black Africans and young people.

"What we have found is that people can get really cheap condoms online, much cheaper then the high street shops, and also with a better selection.

"It isn't just about the availability of condoms, it's also about ensuring people use the right ones for them, in terms of style and size, as this can make a huge difference in terms of people's pleasure and therefore their likelihood of using condoms successfully.

"It's better to have your own supply of a quality condom that's right for you, than be reliant on limited options in bars that you may be less likely to use."