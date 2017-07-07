Andy Murray has revealed children's show Peppa Pig is a "life-saver" when it comes to looking after his one-year-old daughter.

The world number one, who is currently playing at Wimbledon, was speaking during a BBC interview where children asked him questions.

One youngster asked him if he had an extra £100, what he would spend it on.

Murray - who earned £90,000 on Friday alone by making it to the third round at the tennis tournament - said he would buy things for his daughter, Sophia.

Andy Murray: I still love proving people wrong

"I just got given £100 as the coach of the Bryan brothers who owed me money from our fantasy basketball league, which I won, and he actually paid me this morning, so I don't know exactly what I'm going to spend it on.

"I always buy stuff for my daughter - books and things like that that I read to her - so probably that."

He added: "My favourite TV programme just now is Peppa Pig.

"I watch it a lot with my daughter - it keeps her quiet sometimes if she's in a bad mood for 15, 20 minutes or so.

"Peppa Pig is currently a life-saver for me."

Murray's wife, Kim Sears, is pregnant with their second child.

The couple revealed they were expecting shortly before the start of Wimbledon, with the player telling reporters: "We're both obviously very happy and looking forward to it."

When asked how many languages he knew, Murray said: "I can barely speak one."

He said he regretted not trying harder to learn Spanish when he lived in Spain - he moved to Barcelona as a teenager to train and improve his tennis.

Murray is third up on Centre Court on Friday, where he plays Italian player Fabio Fognini.