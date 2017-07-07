Police have named a woman whose body was discovered along with that of a man at a flat in Aberdeen.

Karen Flett, 57, of Cornhill Terrace, has been formally identified by officers.

Formal identification of the man is still to take place but he is understood to be William Flett, 56, of the same address.

Police were called to the property at about 10.25pm on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what occurred at the property but, at this stage, police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

"While we believe this to be a contained incident, we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything unusual at the property on Wednesday or in the days running up to contact police on 101."

The couple's family issued a statement through Police Scotland.

It said: "We are completely devastated by our loss and, as a family, we will help each other through this extremely difficult time.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank those who have passed on their wishes and offered their support.

"We would ask that we are left in private to come to terms with what has happened."