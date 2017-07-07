A DECADES-OLD vision of integration and harmony on the Arabian Peninsula is in peril after a Saudi Arabian-led alliance imposed an extraordinary embargo on neighbour and fellow Gulf Cooperation Council member Qatar.

Unprecedented demands on Doha risk tearing the Sunni alliance apart, ironic given the current high regional tensions with Shia Iran. The GCC was formed in 1981 to counter a feared threat from Tehran after the Islamic Revolution there.

Qatar, a peninsula jutting into the Gulf from Saudi Arabia, is the world’s largest natural gas exporter and has just over 300,000 citizens. It has one of the world’s highest per-capita incomes, supported by some 2.3 million expatriates.

Saudi Arabia, with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, cut off diplomatic ties and imposed an economic boycott a month ago, accusing Qatar of sponsoring terrorism and supporting regional foe Iran. They demanded Qatar close its Al-Jazeera satellite television network, curb relations with Tehran, pay reparations and close a Turkish military base among 13 requirements to restore normal relations.

The driving force is seen by Gulf observers as Mohammed bin Salman, the 31-year-old Saudi royal propelled at astonishing speed last month to crown prince and heir to ailing octogenarian King Salman’s throne. The respected crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef was cast aside to make way for the young prince, who is often described as “impetuous”.

MBS, as he is nicknamed, had already committed a Saudi-led alliance to a disastrous two-year military campaign to defeat the Iranian-aligned Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen. More than 10,000 people have died, famine is widespread and the capital Sana’a currently faces a devastating cholera outbreak.

He has launched an ambitious plan, Vision 2030, to wean the world’s largest oil exporter off its almost sole source of revenue and astonished financial markets by planning to sell five per cent of the state oil company, Aramco, in what will be the world’s largest stock market listing.

His stance on Qatar was probably emboldened by US President Donald Trump’s unqualified backing for Saudi Arabia during a state visit to Riyadh in May, with Mr Trump branding Iran as responsible for most of the region’s problem. This is in stark contrast with President Obama’s 2015 agreement with Tehran to lift sanctions in return for curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, something Trump called “the worst deal ever.”

Yet Trump, since the Qatar crisis began, has called for unity in the Gulf as critical in defeating terrorism and regional stability. The US has its biggest concentration of troops in the Middle East, some 11,000, at Al-Udeid air base near Doha. Moving it would be a mammoth task and disrupt anti-terrorism work in the region.

Qatar’s maverick foreign policy is based around support for Islamists and positive relations with Iran. Al-Jazeera is a particular irritant, over two decades refusing to toe the line laid down by other Gulf leaders, for example cheering Arab revolutionaries in the Arab Spring.

It supports the Muslim Brotherhood, the Sunni Islamist organisation repeatedly crushed by Egypt that for a period after the Arab Spring ruled the nation till President Mohamed Morsi was ousted by military strongman General Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2014, hence Cairo’s aversion to Qatar.

Qatar has rejected all the demands and accusations as the region heads into its worst diplomatic crisis in the Gulf since Iraq’s Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait in 1990 . Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, has described them as “being made to be rejected.”

The dispute does raise questions over the global oil market. Qatar is a small oil producer though the stand-off raises the possibility of an Opec production cut agreement reached in May due to last to end-March next year collapsing, with a resulting drop in crude values, at least in the short term.

How the two sides can compromise is difficult to predict. Qatar is unlikely to back off ties to Iran: they share the world’s largest gas field. Support for the Muslim Brotherhood is a long-standing strategy and shutting Al-Jazeera would be an enormous loss of face for the Qatari emir though tempering its output may be one resolution.

Qatar is weathering the storm. Turkey has begun supplying most of the food that came overland from Saudi Arabia and two days after the embargo began ratified a deal allowing it to deploy troops there. Iran and Morocco are also supplying food. There are no hints of a threat to the football World Cup due to be held there in 2022.

The GCC’s early dream of unity is certainly dimmed. It agreed a customs union in 2003 and a common market five years later. Cross-border trade has flourished and, much like the EU, local citizens can travel and work freely across borders. Much may depend on mediation efforts by Kuwait and Oman, both GCC members who are not part of the current spat.