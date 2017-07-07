Anti-globalisation activists have set dozens of cars on fire and tried to block leaders’ delegations from entering the grounds of the G20 summit in a second day of protests in Hamburg.

Dozens of police formed lines in different parts of the city and used water cannons to force away protesters from key streets.

Some were physically moved hundreds of metres from a sit-in in front of the first security checkpoint near the summit grounds.

Police later tweeted that all leaders made it safely to the city’s convention centre where the summit is taking place. None of the activists managed to push into the no-go zone police had established around the summit.

The leaders, including German host Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, are discussing issues like fighting international terrorism, but also tackling more contentious topics like climate change and international trade.

Activists took to the streets to protest against globalisation, economic inequality and what they see as a lack of action on climate change.

Protesters shot firecrackers at a police helicopter and only narrowly missed it, officers said. Windows at the Mongolian consulate were broken and the wheels of a car belonging to the Canadian delegation were punctured.

Hamburg police, who already have 20,000 officers on hand to patrol the streets, skies and waterways, demanded reinforcement from around the country.

But clashes on Friday have so far paled in comparison to the more violent skirmishes on Thursday night.

Police said at least 111 officers were hurt during Thursday’s clashes, one of whom had to be taken to hospital with an eye injury after a firework exploded in front of him.Twenty-nine people were arrested and a further 15 temporarily detained.

Protesters kept US first lady Melania Trump from joining the spouses of world leaders at the summit.

Mrs Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said police had not cleared the first lady to leave the government guest house where she and Mr Trump spent the night because of the protesters.

Spouses typically get together while leaders are in meetings during international summits like these.

Friday’s programme for the spouses includes a boat ride, lunch and a tour of a climate control centre.

Mrs Trump tweeted that she was thinking of those who were hurt during protests on Thursday, adding that she hopes everyone stays safe.