Police followed procedures during the pursuit of a dangerously-driven car which then crashed into a wall, leaving a passenger seriously injured, a watchdog has found.
The chase began after the vehicle failed to stop when two officers in the marked police car activated their blue lights, signalling it to pull over.
It overtook two other cars at high speed and continued to pull away from the police vehicle before rounding a bend and crashing into the wall of a nearby house.
The driver, a 33-year-old man, suffered non life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 30-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.
The pursuit began in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, at about 6.30am on October 16, 2015.
A Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc) investigation found the police vehicle appears to have maintained a safe distance from the pursued car, with civilian witnesses supporting this view.
The manner of the pursuit was consistent with Police Scotland's guidance on vehicle pursuits and the driver of the police vehicle was trained to engage in the initial stage of a police pursuit.
Commissioner Kate Frame said: "The pursuit of this car, which was being driven dangerously and at excessive speed, was consistent with Police Scotland's guidance.
"The police car appears to have maintained a safe distance during the incident and the driver was trained to engage in the initial stage of a police pursuit."
Police Scotland carried out a separate criminal investigation.
Pirc said the driver was charged with road traffic offences and sentenced to 47 months' imprisonment at Airdrie Sheriff Court on July 5 this year.
