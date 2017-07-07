Armed robbers stole £500,000 worth of watches in a raid at a jewellers at the luxury Gleneagles resort, police have revealed.

The three men entered the five-star Perth and Kinross hotel at about 11am on June 27 before threatening staff at the Mappin and Webb store in the hotel with a weapon believed to be a gun.

A sledgehammer was then used to smash glass cabinets in the store before the trio made off with more than 50 Rolex watches and fled in a dark blue Audi.

The Audi was later abandoned close to nearby Auchterarder and it is strongly believed the three men left the area in a Range Rover Evoque.

A Range Rover Evoque was found burnt out in St Peter's Cemetery in the London Road area of Glasgow on June 28 and police say there is a strong likelihood this could be the car used in the crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Patrick, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are looking to trace the three men but we believe they may have had assistance from others.

"They are described as wearing dark-coloured clothing, dark hats with their faces partially covered.

"During the robbery, a firearm was presented at staff but thankfully no shots were fired and no-one was injured.

"Our extensive enquiries so far have established that the Audi car which was abandoned in the Auchterarder area was stolen from the Kent area in June.

"The two-door grey-coloured Range Rover Evoque was stolen from the London area in May. Both vehicles were bearing cloned number plates."

Images have been released of the watches stolen and the Am-Tech 4lb sledgehammer with a fibreglass shaft that was used to smash the glass cabinets.

Mr Patrick added: "I would appeal to anyone who knows where this item was purchased to contact us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who is offered the watches for sale to contact us, particularly jewellery stores, pawn brokers or shopkeepers."

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting CR/ 16733/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.