AIR passengers are enjoying £50 tickets after a price war broken out on some services to the Scottish isles.

Operator Flybe will go head to head with former bedfellow Loganair from the beginning of September, with some flights including from Stornoway to Glasgow on sale at a fraction of previous prices of around £300 round trip.

The airlines jointly operated routes across the Highlands and islands under a franchise agreement for nearly ten years.

Last year, however, Flybe announced that it was terminating its contract with the Scottish airline.

It has formed a pact with Eastern Airways to operate busy routes between the Northern and Western Isles and the mainland.

It is claimed the new competition could boost leisure and business, however some experts have questioned how long the contest can go on over such highland and island routes.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair managing director, said the move could affect government fare subsidy and the Air Discount Scheme.

Loganair said it wants to replace its fleet but now the timeframe for this upgrade “may go back slightly as a result – it depends how long this lasts”.

Mr Hinkles told the BBC: “Loganair has been serving Shetland for 45 years and we’ve got a long future ahead of us here.

"It is interesting that when asked Flybe’s chief executive talking to one of your elected representatives said how long are you here for and she said we are committed to it for a year.

“Well I’ve got news for her, we are committed to this for the next 45 years as well.”

Vincent Hodder, Flybe chief revenue officer, said: "What was the price before Flybe entered the market and what is the price in the market now?

"So instead of roughly £300 round trips we are now talking about £50 one-way fares.

“The massive reduction of the price in the market is a direct result of Flybe entering the market.

“I do believe that there is room for two operators on the routes.

“When you look at the stagnation of the air travel market in and out of the Hebrides as a result of the very high fares that have been charged historically, that has acted as a constraint, preventing more people from travel.

“We firmly believe that by offering lower fares can stimulate business and leisure links."

Passengers will be the real winners of the price war, according to travel expert Simon Calder, who said: "I think it's going to be very good in the short term but I think, by Christmas, given the sparse community on the islands and the fact that people generally don't like being tourists in that part of Scotland in the winter, it could get quite nasty.

"But it really is too early to call at this stage."

Steve Mathieson, manager of VisitScotland in Shetland, said: "It’s an interesting new situation in Shetland to have some competition but if it’s a healthy competition and it increases capacity for visitors and helps to drive down prices then I think it should be welcomed."

Highland economist Tony Mackay said: “Flybe and Loganair had an agreement, so they’ve had the joint venture to operate these services and they’ve now fallen out.

“I think what we will find is one of them will pull out.”