David Grossman, the winner of the 2017 Man Booker International Prize, has been added to the line up of the Edinburgh International Book Festival.
He will be appearing in Charlotte Square Gardens on Wednesday 16 August to talk about his winning novel, A Horse Walks Into a Bar.
The judges of the Man Booker International Prize praised the novel as "a mesmerising meditation on the opposite forces shaping our lives: humour and sorrow, loss and hope, cruelty and compassion, and how even in the darkest hours we find the courage to carry on."
Set in a small Israeli town, A Horse Walks Into a Bar is focused on comedian Dovaleh Greenstein.
Nick Barley, the director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival and also chair of the judges for the 2017 Man Booker International Prize, said: "We are thrilled that David Grossman will be joining us at the Book Festival this year.
"He is an extraordinary writer, a worthy winner of the Man Booker International Prize and a great addition to our programme."
