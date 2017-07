Sadiq Khan has rejected a request from the Government to move the Notting Hill Carnival from its current venue in the wake of the nearby Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Following a meeting with the London Mayor, Minister for London Greg Hands, who represents the nearby Chelsea and Fulham constituency, tweeted a letter which read: “The Carnival is an important and symbolic community celebration in our capital’s calendar, and one greatly valued and enjoyed by both Londoners and visitors alike. Clearly it must go ahead.

“However, we have to ask ourselves if it is appropriate to stage a Carnival in the near proximity of a major national disaster. I would like you to consider moving the location, and/or the (Greater London Authority), with its experience of running major events, taking over the Carnival, in conjunction with the current organisers.”

