Thousands of people have begun to descend on Glasgow Green for Scotland's newest music festival, TRNSMT.

Revellers began pouring through the gates at 2pm to see bands such as London Grammar, Belle and Sebastian and Friday-night headliners Radiohead.

The three-day event runs over the same weekend usually taken up by T in the Park, which organiser DF Concerts announced last November would "take a break" in 2017.

TRNSMT Festival 2017: All Glasgow City Centre roads affected during this weekend’s event

Those putting the festival together admitted their surprise at how popular it has been, with more than 100,000 people anticipated to attend the event over the weekend.

Photo credit: Colin Mearns

Saturday night - which will see The Kooks, George Ezra and headliners Kasabian - is sold out.

Glasgow's weather offered no surprises, with spells of rain breaking out from a cloud-covered sky, but many festivalgoers turned up in summer gear and glitter - although wellies are still a popular footwear choice.

Police Scotland has advised those attending to expect increased security measures, including armed officers near the area, as standard procedure for an event of its size.

The force stressed there is no specific intelligence to suggest there is a threat to the festival.

Event commander Superintendent Stewart Carle said: "Glasgow will see an influx of tens of thousands of people attending this three-day music festival - travel routes and the city centre are going to be busier than normal, so please plan your journey ahead.

Photo credit: Colin Mearns

"Our preparations with our partners have been ongoing for many months and the public's safety is our top priority."

Bags larger than 30cm x 42cm - the size of an A3 sheet of paper - have also been banned from the venue.

The event finishes on Sunday, with acts such as The View, local band Twin Atlantic, Two Door Cinema Club and headliners Biffy Clyro.